Gov. Walz announces partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10B outdoor recreation industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced a new partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry on Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Explore Minnesota Tourism (EMT), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) will partner to enhance and expand Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy for the social and economic benefit of all Minnesotans.

“Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry drives our local and regional economies. From the North Shore to the Winona bluffs, tourism is central to telling the story of who we are as a state. This partnership will highlight our world-class natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, while creating jobs across the state.”

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership will combine each agency’s individual strengths, natural resource management, economic development, and marketing, to connect individuals and communities to outdoor recreation resources, build coalitions, and communicate significant benefits of outdoor recreation.

This will be a first-of-its-kind effort to bring state agencies together in a partnership dedicated to the economic growth of the outdoor recreation sector.

Staff are currently on a statewide tour to gather feedback and form a strategic plan with 1, 3, and 10-year goals.

Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $9.9 billion in gross domestic product, 91,336 jobs, and $4.7 billion in overall compensation, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The top activities by economic impact are boating and fishing; hunting, shooting, and trapping; and recreational vehicles.

Minnesota is currently ranked 15th in the nation for outdoor recreation GDP. The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership aims to move Minnesota into the top 10.

