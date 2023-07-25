Gas prices have increased for the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer road trips are more expensive, because gas prices have increased.

The cost of unleaded petrol is now $3.69 per gallon. That is about a twenty cent increase compared to last week.

GasBuddy Head of Petrol Analysis Patrick De Haan says this is because the price of oil jumped to its highest since April.

He explained that refineries in the south are having outages due to heat. These factors lowered production and increased wholesale prices.

De Haan also says it is normal that gas prices go up during the summer. This is related how more of us are on the road for trips in the season.

He predicts gas prices will additionally increase in the fall due to Opec+ production cuts.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.