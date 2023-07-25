Gas prices have increased for the summer

Summer Gas Prices Have Increased
Summer Gas Prices Have Increased(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer road trips are more expensive, because gas prices have increased.

The cost of unleaded petrol is now $3.69 per gallon. That is about a twenty cent increase compared to last week.

GasBuddy Head of Petrol Analysis Patrick De Haan says this is because the price of oil jumped to its highest since April.

He explained that refineries in the south are having outages due to heat. These factors lowered production and increased wholesale prices.

De Haan also says it is normal that gas prices go up during the summer. This is related how more of us are on the road for trips in the season.

He predicts gas prices will additionally increase in the fall due to Opec+ production cuts.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Latest News

Sweet Emmylu’s | Forest City, Iowa
Sweet Emmylu’s Ice cream to the rescue
Chris Daniels, Four-Time Winner of Minnesota Bus Roadeo
RPT bus driver wins Minnesota Bus Roadeo for the 4th time in a row
Lyndsey Loken of Blondies Butcher Shop
Summer grilling ideas with Blondies Butcher Shop
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, MN
Housing families in need -Ronald McDonald House