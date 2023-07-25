Free nitrate testing at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will provide free water testing at the Olmsted County Fair for households that rely on private systems for their drinking water.

The testing will take place at Graham Park in the Conservation Building.

Dates and times include:

Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2-6 p.m.

To participate, collect a cup of water from your well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and bring it to the Olmsted County Fair. Your sample will be analyzed while you wait.

SWCD and OCPHS staff will provide results to you within 15 minutes.

Staff will be available to answer questions and recommend solutions if water samples show elevated nitrate levels.

