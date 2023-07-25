First Alert Days: Hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hottest weather of the summer is on the way for the next couple of days in the upper Midwest. First Alert Days will be in effect for Wednesday and Thursday because of the heat.

First Alert Day (KTTC)

Heat index values are expected to range from 95-105° on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat advisories have not been issued by the NWS at this time, but they have for the Minneapolis area. This will be a short-lived heat-up. Highs will return to seasonal averages by the weekend.

Humid weather ahead (KTTC)

Right now, I think Thursday will be the warmest day. Highs Thursday will be in the middle and lower 90s with heat index values reaching near 100°. Highs will stay in the upper 80s on Friday with heat index values in the lower 90s. A cold front will move through Friday night and will bring cooler weather to the region.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be in the forecast late Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Some storms could be on the stronger side with small hail and gusty winds. Another round of isolated storms will be possible late Thursday into Friday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

