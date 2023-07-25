Block on Iowa’s strict abortion law can be appealed, state Supreme Court says

The Iowa Supreme Court says Gov. Kim Reynolds can appeal a temporary block on the state’s restrictive abortion law
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy before speaking at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds can proceed with an appeal on a temporary block on the state’s new, restrictive abortion law, the Iowa Supreme Court said Tuesday.

Reynolds announced her intentions to appeal last week and said it was “just a matter of time” before lawyers for the state filed the request, which they did Friday. The Iowa Supreme Court had to say whether the request could move forward.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure to ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy during a July 11 special session, and the law went into effect days later, immediately after Reynolds signed it. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic launched a legal challenge and Judge Joseph Seidlin on July 17 granted their request to pause the law as the courts assess its constitutionality.

Abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy while the new law is on hold.

Reynolds is asking the state Supreme Court to override the lower court’s ruling and allow the law to go back into effect. The full court considered Reynolds' application for appeal, but a spokesperson declined to say whether all the justices will also consider the appeal itself.

A justice's recusal led to a rare 3-3 decision in June and left the block intact on the nearly identical 2018 law, prompting Reynolds to call the special session. The 2018 law was passed despite state and federal court decisions at the time, including Roe, that affirmed a woman's constitutional right to abortion. Both courts reversed those decisions last year.

The state Supreme Court can rule on the temporary injunction alone, or it can decide to fast-forward a decision on merits of the law itself.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Latest News

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines
Packers’ youth has LaFleur feeling as if he’s a first-year coach again heading into training camp
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies...
Contreras’ 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3
The female student who allegedly injured the boy was disciplined, but the school district would...
Wisconsin school district can’t restrict bathrooms for transgender student, federal judge says
Emergency landing
Pilot makes emergency landing on road in Minneapolis suburb after getting oil pressure warning