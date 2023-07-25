Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring Mississippi River amid drought conditions

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Army Corps of Engineers has initiated a drought watch, which means it is closely monitoring water levels as the season continues to see a lack of rainfall.

The lock and dam network on the Mississippi is a network that keeps commerce and trade moving. In April, the corps was monitoring the flooding and considered shutting down the locks down, because it was getting too dangerous for vessels to pass.

As summer is in full swing, and many areas in the state are now in a drought, the corps is now monitoring conditions to ensure there is enough water in the lock channels for vessels to pass. The lock channels need maintain a 9-foot level in order to operate correctly.

“You get these storms that go through, but it doesn’t really produce a lot of water. So, we are actually in low water condition right now,” Lock and Dam 5 Lockmaster Judy Denzer said.

Last fall, river conditions in southern states caused barge traffic to halt, because it was too shallow. If barge traffic stops, it means millions of dollars of lost commerce.

“If the water levels get so low, and they can’t transit through, they will go aground is what we call it. And if they go aground, that means they are stuck there,” she said.

According to Army Corps of Engineers Water Management Supervisor Elizabeth Nelson, the lock and dam system is made for drought conditions.

“The locks and dams were place to create that flat pool,” she said.

Without the system, the river would dry up.

Some things the corps does to counteract the effects of drought is dredging the river to create more depth or cutting off some water flow to keep it in the channel.

“When we have to cut on our dam, that means we take our roller gates, retainer gates farther in the water, to hold more water up above us,” Denzer said.

She said water in the river that’s outside of their system is unpredictable, with varying degrees of depth.

“If you are in your personal watercraft, use a lot of caution, because there are some really shallow places right now,” she said.

Nelson said they aren’t concerned right now, but it is a wait and see situation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.