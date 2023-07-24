Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.

A thirty-seven-year-old woman from Rochester was driving a 92 Honda CH 80 moped without a helmet at 6:15 p.m.

According to the Rochester Police Department, she was going south on 8th Avenue SE at the intersection of 12 Street SE.

The stop lights were flashing red at the intersection. She yielded before proceeding.

But a twenty-six-year-old woman from Austin in a Ford Fusion vehicle going eastbound, did not stop and struck the moped.

The woman on the moped was taken to Saint Marys with potentially serious injuries.

The Austin woman was given a ticket for failing to stop at the red light.

