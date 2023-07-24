Road repair started on Highway 14 near Apache Mall

Highway 14 Concrete Repair
Highway 14 Concrete Repair(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction work began Monday morning on Highway 14 near Apache Mall.

This is because the Minnesota Department of Transportation is making concrete repairs in the area.

Drivers going east on Highway 14 to make a left turn north onto Highway 52 will see a shortened turn lane.

Construction will last till Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Apache Mall
Dog party at Rochester Scheels
Apache Mall Roadwork
Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

Latest News

The 2023 Olmsted County Fair is open
Officials share tips for a safe fair time
Olmsted County Fair
Midwest Access LIVE at the Olmsted County Fair
Drought has some farmers at point of no return
Southeast MN
Drought has some farmers at point of no return