Road repair started on Highway 14 near Apache Mall
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction work began Monday morning on Highway 14 near Apache Mall.
This is because the Minnesota Department of Transportation is making concrete repairs in the area.
Drivers going east on Highway 14 to make a left turn north onto Highway 52 will see a shortened turn lane.
Construction will last till Thursday afternoon.
