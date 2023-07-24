Olmsted County Fair kicks off Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday is the official start of the Olmsted County Fair.

It’s been going on for 163 years to celebrate our community, gather for food and entertainment, and exhibit livestock, farm crops and handiwork.

There are several grandstand performances this year, including country singer Jana Kramer and country-rap and soul singer Breland.

The carnival begins Tuesday.

Family night is on Thursday.

The Great Frontier Bull Riding Show is on Friday.

It all wraps up on Sunday.

Click here for more information on this exciting fair.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.