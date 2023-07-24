Officials share tips for a safe fair time

The 2023 Olmsted County Fair is open
The 2023 Olmsted County Fair is open(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair opened Monday at noon and it is an exciting time for fair enthusiasts and families.

For everyone to have a safe fair, the Fair Board and local law enforcement have security measures in place.

Olmsted County Fair President Scott Schneider said the fair only had incidents in the past where teenagers would have fights at the fair with grudges they have from school before summer.

“We would remove them and kick them off the fairgrounds so they go fight in local neighborhoods and they fight across the street somewhere else.”

Olmsted County Fair President Scott Schneider

To prevent any form of violence, Schneider said the fair is on watch by cameras and security guards. Sergeant Taylor Schoenfelder from Olmsted County Sheriff advised adults to keep close watch of their children in the fair.

“Just remain cogniscient of your surroundings. If you observe anything that is suspicious or disorderly behavior, please notify either a fair board member or a member of law enforcement so that we can deal with that quickly.”

Emergency Management Division Sergeant Taylor Schoenfelder

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Apache Mall
Dog party at Rochester Scheels
Apache Mall Roadwork
Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

Latest News

Highway 14 Concrete Repair
Road repair started on Highway 14 near Apache Mall
Olmsted County Fair
Midwest Access LIVE at the Olmsted County Fair
Drought has some farmers at point of no return
Southeast MN
Drought has some farmers at point of no return