Officials share tips for a safe fair time

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair opened Monday at noon and it is an exciting time for fair enthusiasts and families.

For everyone to have a safe fair, the Fair Board and local law enforcement have security measures in place.

Olmsted County Fair President Scott Schneider said the fair only had incidents in the past where teenagers would have fights at the fair with grudges they have from school before summer.

“We would remove them and kick them off the fairgrounds so they go fight in local neighborhoods and they fight across the street somewhere else.”

To prevent any form of violence, Schneider said the fair is on watch by cameras and security guards. Sergeant Taylor Schoenfelder from Olmsted County Sheriff advised adults to keep close watch of their children in the fair.

“Just remain cogniscient of your surroundings. If you observe anything that is suspicious or disorderly behavior, please notify either a fair board member or a member of law enforcement so that we can deal with that quickly.”

