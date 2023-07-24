New restaurant opens at Owatonna Golf Course

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – A new restaurant opened in Owatonna over the weekend.

According to the City of Owatonna, Lacey’s at Brooktree is open and ready to serve customers with a fresh menu and high quality service to guests at the Brooktree Golf Course.

Lacey’s brings 30 years of experience, 16 of which were at high-end golf courses. The owners also operate Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Kenyon.

The menu includes traditional golfer favorites and a mix of upscale-casual items including pepper-jack dip, custom burgers and citrus-glazed salmon.

For the first few weeks, the menu will be limited menu with a full menu to follow.

The City said its priority is to serve Brooktree’s golfers and the community at large through the clubhouse at the course.

Another round of clubhouse updates is planned for this winter.

