Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Olmsted County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the intersection of 18th Avenue Southwest and 40th Street Southwest, just south of Rochester.

Olmsted County motorcycle crash (KTTC)

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), a 70-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when a van pulled out in front of him when they collided.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

The rider was not wearing a helmet.

OCSO said the driver of the van was cited for failure to yield.

