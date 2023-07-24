Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Olmsted County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the intersection of 18th Avenue Southwest and 40th Street Southwest, just south of Rochester.

Olmsted County motorcycle crash
Olmsted County motorcycle crash(KTTC)

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), a 70-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when a van pulled out in front of him when they collided.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

The rider was not wearing a helmet.

OCSO said the driver of the van was cited for failure to yield.

