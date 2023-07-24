Minnesota ranks as a top-five state to live, work

Map of Minnesota
Map of Minnesota(AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Monday that Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work, according to a new CNBC study.

The study evaluated factors that include environmental quality, health care and child care, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and reproductive rights.

Minnesota was ranked fourth in the nation overall.

“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be. The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state – and it’s showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality.”

Governor Walz

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Olmsted County crash
Apache Mall
Dog party at Rochester Scheels
Apache Mall Roadwork
Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

Latest News

SE MN Toward Zero Deaths
Law enforcement increases patrols for 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads
Olmsted County Fair
Midwest Access is LIVE at Olmsted County Fair
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in downtown Rochester Saturday night
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Serious moped accident in Rochester Saturday night