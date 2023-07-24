Midwest Access is LIVE at Olmsted County Fair

Olmsted County Fair
Olmsted County Fair(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair kicks off July 24th with food vendors, Miracle of Birth Center, Animal barns, and more. The Carnival itself starts Tuesday, July 25th at 5pm. This year will feature 4-H/livestock shows, national musical acts and of course food. If you would like more information about the fair, you can check out their website here.

