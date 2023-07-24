Hot and humid week ahead

Highs in the 90s likely
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a pleasant weekend, the region looking ahead to a rather hot and muggy week ahead. Tonight, temperatures will be seasonal in the low 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week as afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values could reach triple-digit levels, ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

Temperatures and heat index values
Temperatures and heat index values(KTTC)

One more hot and humid day is expected Friday with highs in the low 90s before more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s return for the weekend.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances continue to remain limited across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this week. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, Friday, and Monday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

