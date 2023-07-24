Hot and humid weather this week; A few stray thunderstorms possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The intense heat wave we’ve been talking about for several days is moving into the region today and it looks to hang around all week. Temperatures are going to warm quickly through the course of the day, reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a hint of a south breeze.

There will be a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms in the late evening hours, especially from Rochester to the northeast locally. There’s a slight chance that some storms that fire up will become strong, producing large hail and strong wind gusts. Skies will clear after midnight, and overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to today’s as abundant sunshine and a light south breeze will help temperatures get close to 90 degrees in the afternoon. There will, again, be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms in the late evening.

The hottest two days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 90s and a light south breeze. Thursday will likely be not just the hottest day of the week, but possibly the warmest of the entire year! Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s with heat indices around 100 as dew point temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

A cold front will move into the region on Friday, possibly triggering scattered thunderstorms in the area. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day around those rain chances and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend will be slightly cooler. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. There will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms late Sunday night.

