Drought has some farmers at point of no return

(KTTC) – It’s a label not given to southeast Minnesota counties since 2004. As of Sunday, July 23, Olmsted County, as well as parts of Fillmore, Mower, and Dodge Counties, are now deemed to be in extreme drought due to continued lack of rain. Local farmers say they are feeling the impact.

“So if you’re dry, then the plants start showing stress,” said National Weather Service Forecaster Jeff Boyne.

Some farmers in a field right on the Olmsted-Fillmore County line are seeing their corn and soybean crops suffer. They say crops have not matured to where they should be at this point in the season, and they are also showing deficiencies in important nutrients, such as nitrogen and potassium.

“In some areas, we’ve had less than two inches of rain, and that’s just devastating,” said Winona County-based farmer Bruce Gilbeck.

Though some rain yesterday and last night helped, farmers say no amount is going to help with yields at this point in the season.

According to the national Weather Service, corn crops will conserve moisture by curling their leaves. Soybean crops are flipping their leaves to keep the plant’s temperature lower.

“Through evapotranspiration, the plants are trying to help themselves out so it ends up drying the soils out even further,” Boyne said.

These signs of stress mean many plants are not getting the proper nutrients they need to flourish.

“As far as yields, we’re looking at probably 50% of normal yields,” said Fillmore County-based farmer Lowell Finseth. “Some years it takes 70,000 kernels to make a bushel, this year it might take 120,000 to make a bushel.”

Even with recent rainfall, being that it’s now late July, farmers say the drought has reached a point of no return.

“Soybeans are the wild card, we’d still have really good potential if we got some rain,” Gilbeck said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.