Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction near Apache Mall starting Monday could cause delays.

Starting Monday, drivers traveling east on Hwy 14 to make a left turn onto north Hwy 52 at Apache Mall will have a shortened lane.

From July 24-July 27, crews will be making concrete repairs. The changes are expected to start Monday at 8 a.m.

MnDOT said drivers should watch for the reduced lane, barricades and signs indicating the construction zone. MnDOT says about 26,000 drivers use this road daily.

Crews hope to reopen the portion of the lane by 4 p.m. on July 27, weather permitting.

