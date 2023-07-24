Construction starting Monday near Apache Mall could cause delays

Apache Mall Roadwork
Apache Mall Roadwork(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction near Apache Mall starting Monday could cause delays.

Starting Monday, drivers traveling east on Hwy 14 to make a left turn onto north Hwy 52 at Apache Mall will have a shortened lane.

From July 24-July 27, crews will be making concrete repairs. The changes are expected to start Monday at 8 a.m.

MnDOT said drivers should watch for the reduced lane, barricades and signs indicating the construction zone. MnDOT says about 26,000 drivers use this road daily.

Crews hope to reopen the portion of the lane by 4 p.m. on July 27, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
Grandstand at Olmsted County Fair
Temporary Grandstand seating installed for Olmsted County Fair
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications...
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications revoked
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall

Latest News

police light
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville
Apache Mall
Dog party at Rochester Scheels
RCTC
Minnesota Bus ‘Roadeo’ returns to RCTC
West Concord house fire
Two dogs die in West Concord house fire