Castle Quilters Sidewalk Sale happening Monday at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Castle Quilters are having their sidewalk sale Monday at 125 Live.

The quilters will have fabric and jewelry for sale, along with finished quilts and other items.

There will also be cookies available while you shop.

The group of about 30 women have been together for more than 20 years.

They donate to nonprofits all around the area.

The sale is happening this morning from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Click here for more information on this artsy event.

