14-year-old boy found dead in Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a deceased person call at an apartment building in Rochester on July 20.

According to RPD, officers responded to the Century Heights Apartments located at 2111 Wheelock Dr. NE around 7:55 a.m.

The mother of a 14-year-old boy found him unresponsive and called police.

When officers arrived, they located the boy and pronounced him dead.

There is no cause of death available at this time.

There was evidence that the boy may have used drugs in the last 24 hours.

This is an ongoing death investigation.

