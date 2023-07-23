Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville

police light
police light(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville.

According to the OSCO activity log, authorities were called to the park Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

According to OSCO the person died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National 988 Suicide & and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
Grandstand at Olmsted County Fair
Temporary Grandstand seating installed for Olmsted County Fair
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications...
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications revoked
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
West Concord house fire
Two dogs die in West Concord house fire

Latest News

Apache Mall
Dog party at Rochester Scheels
RCTC
Minnesota Bus ‘Roadeo’ returns to RCTC
West Concord house fire
Two dogs die in West Concord house fire
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall