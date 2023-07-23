Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville.

According to the OSCO activity log, authorities were called to the park Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

According to OSCO the person died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National 988 Suicide & and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.