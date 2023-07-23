Minnesota Bus ‘Roadeo’ returns to RCTC

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s top transit drivers put their skills to the test at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) Saturday, in the 36th annual Bus ‘Roadeo.’

The Minnesota Public Transit Association (MPTA) brings this event to a new location every year.

Drivers competed against one another through multiple tasks.

“This event is about three things,” said Rochester Public Transit Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer. “It’s about camaraderie, it’s about recognizing the skilled professionals that drivers are, and there is also an educational component.”

35 drivers competed in total, and the top three will go on to compete nationally amongst other bus drivers.

