Two dogs die in West Concord house fire

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two dogs died Friday in a West Concord house fire.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the home’s resident who reported there was a fire in their garage and there was a lot of black smoke billowing out.

The resident advised she was getting everyone out of the home and there were no vehicles in the garage. West Concord Fire and Dodge Center Fire responded to the scene at 7:03 a.m., and the structure was engulfed in flames. The homeowner advised all nine family members were accounted for but there were missing three dogs.

According to DCSO, several of the occupants escaped through the basement egress window on the east side of the property. The Kenyon Fire Department was also dispatched to assist fighting the fire. It took more than two hours to put out.

The Dodge County Drone Team were requested to assist the fire department in mapping the incident and documenting the damage. They also assisted searching for hot spots in and around the structure.

Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains and the American Red Cross also responded to assist the family. The State Fire Marshals Office also responded and are assisting with the investigation. There were no injuries to family members or first responders during this incident. Two dogs are believed to have been killed in the fire.

