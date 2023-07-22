Isolated storms Saturday evening; Warm & sunny on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact SE MN and NE IA Saturday evening. I don’t think we’re looking at widespread strong storms but a couple of thunderstorms could produce small hail.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Isolated storms will be possible before 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay isolated but some locations could receive over 0.25″ of rainfall. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the middle 80s with sunny skies. There will be a chance of a stray thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will warm into the 90s Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Nick

