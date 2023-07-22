Isolated storms Saturday evening; Warm & sunny on Sunday

Hot and humid next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact SE MN and NE IA Saturday evening. I don’t think we’re looking at widespread strong storms but a couple of thunderstorms could produce small hail.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Isolated storms will be possible before 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay isolated but some locations could receive over 0.25″ of rainfall. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day forecast
7 Day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the middle 80s with sunny skies. There will be a chance of a stray thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will warm into the 90s Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
M30 Pills
Rochester man arrested after thousands of M30 pills containing fentanyl seized from his home
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications...
Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications revoked
Grandstand at Olmsted County Fair
Temporary Grandstand seating installed for Olmsted County Fair
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall

Latest News

KTTC WX - Hot and humid next week
Hot and humid next week
Isolated storms Saturday; Hot & humid next week
KTTC WX - Hot next week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Isolated early weekend showers; Hot and humid next week