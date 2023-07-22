13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An SUV collided with a day care van Friday around 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis, sending 13 children and three adults to hospitals with minor injuries, the city fire department said.

The SUV was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it struck the van from Bright Minds Academy that was making rounds to drop children off, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The ages of the children ranged from 10 months to 9 years.

Two women in the van and a man in the SUV, along with the 13 children, were transported to three hospitals in good condition with no serious injuries, the department said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, it said.

