Temporary Grandstand seating installed for Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair installed temporary seating for the Grandstand Events at Graham Park.

The County Fair discontinued using the existing grandstand, because it was structurally deteriorating.

A Fair Board Member says the fairgrounds have been around for long and the grandstand is getting older.

The Grandstand Events will continue as planned with the temporary seating.

The fair does not have information on when the grandstand will be fixed.

The Grandstand Events will begin next week from Tuesday till Sunday. The events include an autocross, a demolition derby, bull-riding, and more.

