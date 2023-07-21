Police respond to deceased person call at Rochester apartment building
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a deceased person call at an apartment building in Rochester on Wednesday.
According to RPD, officers responded to the Century Heights Apartments located at 2111 Wheelock Dr. NE around 7:55 a.m.
There is no word on the identity of the person found or cause of death at this time.
This is an ongoing death investigation.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.