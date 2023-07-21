Museum honors the history of Laura Ingalls Wilder

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access took a trip down memory lane at the Spring Valley Historical Society Museum Friday.

Laura Ingalls Wilder and her ‘Little House’ series are on full display July through August from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to experience the history of the Wilder family, you can visit their Facebook page here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.