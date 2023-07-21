Mason City Family Aquatic Center temporarily closed after several lifeguard certifications revoked

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed after several lifeguards were notified that their certification was being revoked immediately.

According to the City, the American Red Cross determined that the lifeguard instructor failed to deliver the class in accordance with all applicable lifeguard training requirements for certification.

Due to the error in the training, the American Red Cross has revoked staff lifeguard certifications issued by this instructor.

The majority of certifications for staff at the Mason City Family Aquatic Center were obtained through this instructor at the Mason City YMCA.

Mason City Recreation staff is in contact with the national headquarters of the Red Cross and is working towards getting lifeguard staff the proper training needed to reopen.  

Multiple instructors have been hired to certify staff as quickly as possible.  

The City is anticipating to re-open the aquatic center Tuesday, July 25.

City staff is currently assessing swim lessons and an email will be sent out to registered families to let them know how this will affect people enrolled in the third session.

