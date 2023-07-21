Kahler employees protest, cite PTO concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Kahler workers protested outside the downtown hotel Thursday, telling KTTC their paid time off has been stolen from them.

Employees claimed the Kahler’s management company wiped much of their PTO that was included in their previous contracts that they had not used yet.

KTTC spoke with one protestor who said hotel work has been difficult and the industry has had a 73 percent turnover since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re protesting, because they have managed to wipe our paid time off. I lost 42 hours. Some of my coworkers have lost up to 100 hours, and we’re not getting a whole lot of cooperation,” said Robert Young.

Kahler Board Representative Javon D. Bea issued a statement Thursday evening, stating:

“While generally it is company policy not to comment on union matters, we felt it necessary, in this situation, to make a statement. The protest today (7/20/23) was initiated by a Local 17 busienss agent without consent of senior Local 17 employees. This protest was a violation of the contract between Local 17 and Kahler. It should be noted there was only two Kahler employees present and all others present were in no way associated with the Kahler.

Kahler and Kinseth Hospitality group have followed the language in the contract and a miscommunication between both sides was amicably being discussed. Both sides continue to work together to maintain a positive relationship.”

