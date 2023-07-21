Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A drive-thru dinosaur tour is open beginning Friday evening at Apache Mall.
Jurassic Empire is one of the world’s largest dinosaur touring events. It is open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will feature many species of dinosaurs in all shapes and sizes including the much loved T Rex.
The drive-thru takes up to an hour or longer depending on how long you take at each dinosaur.
You can purchase tickets on their website for a two hour time slot per car.
