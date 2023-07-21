Isolated storms Saturday; Hot & humid next week

Heat index values near 100 next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Storm coverage is expected to stay isolated, so not everyone will see the rain again.

Tomorrow's forecast
High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will form north of Hwy-14 in the late afternoon. Isolated storms will track to the southeast through the evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be isolated and minor.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts through the next three days will be around 0.10-0.25″ for areas east of I-35. This would be the “best case” scenario.

Hot and humid next week
We’re tracking the warmest temperatures of the summer for next week. High temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s and middle 90s by Tuesday. Heat index values could reach over 100° on Thursday and Friday.

7 day forecast
