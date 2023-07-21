Isolated showers possible this weekend; Hot and humid next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re rounding out the week today with another mild weather day in the area under a large area of high pressure. A disturbance in the upper atmosphere will bring a chance for a few sparse rain showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and our winds from the northwest will remain light throughout the day.

There will be a chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 70s with light winds. (KTTC)

After a few evening showers fade away with the loss of daytime heating, we’ll enjoy a clear night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another disturbance will move into the region on Saturday, bringing a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. There’s a chance that some of those storms will become strong to severe, especially to the west of Rochester. That portion of the area will be at level one of five for severe weather risk in the Storm Prediction Center outlook. The primary concerns will be large hail and strong wind gusts. With a patchwork of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight westerly breeze.

A few thunderstorms early Saturday evening may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. (KTTC)

There will be chances of isolated showers and stray thunderstorms today and Saturday. Another round of rain will be possible next Wednesday. (KTTC)

Sunday will be bright and tranquil with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light northwest breeze.

Temps will be much warmer next week. There will be chances of rain and stray thunderstorms today and Saturday. A few storms will be possible next Wednesday. (KTTC)

A shift in our weather pattern will push the jet stream aloft to the north and that will allow some very warm air to build northward into the Upper Midwest. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday and then upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. The hottest days of the week, and possibly this year will be in the middle of the week. Expect readings in the low 90s next Wednesday and Thursday with a slight cool down to the upper 80s for the end of the week. There will be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. Otherwise, the drought conditions are expected to get worse. The current rainfall deficit for the season stands at more than six inches. It may approach eight inches by the end of the month.

Rochester is in Extreme Drought. The rainfall deficit is more than six inches since the beginning of summer. (KTTC)

High temps in the upcoming week will be much warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, July 21, 2023. Expect spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. High temperatures over the weekend in the low 80s. Heat and humidity show up next week with upper 80s and low 90s for highs. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota #tgif ♬ Epic - DM Production

