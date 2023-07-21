Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska’s North Slope region, officials said Friday.

The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday night.

A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered, D.J. Fauske, the borough’s director of government and external affairs, said in a text to The Associated Press on Friday.

The wreckage was found in a shallow lake about 50 miles south to southwest of Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow and the northernmost city in the U.S., said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. The flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, Johnson said, but he did not immediately have further information on the flight details.

The borough notified the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials as well as NTSB, Fauske said.

“The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing,” he said.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on its website. It confirmed the accident and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.

The Alaska governor’s office referred questions to the state departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Game, neither of which immediately responded to requests for information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Rochester couple starts at-home cannabis business.
Rochester couple starts cannabis business in preparation of legalization
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond

Latest News

New adult-use cannabis
Cannabis expungements will begin August 1. Here’s what to know
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from...
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, answers questions during a...
DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash