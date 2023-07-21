‘Glow’ summer experience at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Get ready to light up the night at ‘Glow,’ a unique and exciting summer evening event in Rochester for a great cause.

It kicks off Friday night with a charity fun run/walk and then an after party filled with DJs, bubbles, lights and more.

The fun-filled experience will be at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society, specifically the Hope Lodge Gala in Rochester.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m.

‘Glow’ is one of the kick-off events for the Olmsted County Fair, which begins next week.

