‘Glow’ summer experience at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Friday night

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Get ready to light up the night at ‘Glow,’ a unique and exciting summer evening event in Rochester for a great cause.

It kicks off Friday night with a charity fun run/walk and then an after party filled with DJs, bubbles, lights and more.

The fun-filled experience will be at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society, specifically the Hope Lodge Gala in Rochester.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m.

‘Glow’ is one of the kick-off events for the Olmsted County Fair, which begins next week.

Click here for more information on this exciting event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Rochester couple starts at-home cannabis business.
Rochester couple starts cannabis business in preparation of legalization
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond

Latest News

Get ready to light up the night at ‘Glow,’ a unique and exciting summer evening event in...
'Glow' nighttime event at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Friday night
Protest outside Kahler
Kahler employees protest, cite PTO concerns
Lieutenant Governor visited Winona childcare facility
Lieutenant Governor visits Winona childcare facility
LaMae's Bright Light 5K, Darian Leddy reports