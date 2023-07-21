A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, entered the the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and asked for the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office before shouting, “Let’s go,” according to prosecutors.

He was arrested on felony charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder, along with several misdemeanors. He made his initial court appearance on Friday.

It was not clear if Brackley had a lawyer, and he did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Brackley tried unsuccessfully to unseat Democratic state Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic last year. His campaign website described him as a Maine Maritime Academy graduate whose approach would be to have “respectful, thoughtful conversations on the issues.”

At the Capitol, prosecutors said, Brackley led a group that pushed through police officers several times before ultimately being dispersed by chemical spray and exiting.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Approximately 100 of them have been convicted by juries or judges after trials, and more than 600 have pleaded guilty.

Over 570 riot defendants have been sentenced, with more than half receiving prison terms ranging from three days to 18 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Rochester couple starts at-home cannabis business.
Rochester couple starts cannabis business in preparation of legalization
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond

Latest News

An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
Jurassic Empire open at Apache Mall
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
Grandstand at Olmsted County Fair
Temporary Grandstand seating installed for Olmsted County Fair
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who ambushed Fargo officers likely had bigger and bloodier attack in mind, attorney general says