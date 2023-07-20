West Concord family hosts 5K in honor of their late daughter

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Every year around 400 children in the U.S. are affected by sudden unexplained death or SUDC.

One West Concord family has felt the pain of losing a child firsthand.

Towards the end of 2020, the Rislov family welcomed their daughter LaMae into the world.

Allison's daughter LaMae (LAURA KNOPIK | KTTC)

“LaMae was our precious little girl, our little miracle baby that we had on November 7 of 2020. She came in 2 weeks early at 10.5 lbs.,” her mom Allison Rislov said.

But just 15 months later, LaMae died. She had just gotten a check-up 2 weeks before, and the doctors didn’t find anything wrong with her.

“After a thorough autopsy, they couldn’t find any reason as to why she died, so they had to diagnose it was SUDC,” Allison said.

SUDC is a category of death in children between the ages of 1 and 18 that remains unexplained.

“Our mission is to promote awareness. We want to raise awareness of SUDC, because it is such an unknown category of death, especially among families and even medical professionals,” SUDC Foundation director of development Elizabeth Milliken said.

To bring further awareness to SUDC, Allison and her family are hosting a 5K in West Concord for Survival Days on Saturday.

“There’s really this point, because there’s so many unknown factors. There’s no cause, so there’s really no preventative strategies,” Milliken said.

Participants will be sporting t-shirts, highlighting Allison’s organization LaMae’s Bright Light.

LaMae's Bright Light 5K logo (KTTC)

“Our beautiful LaMae... we miss her dearly every single day. There’s not a day that goes by, not a second that goes by that we don’t think about her. I am hopeful that one day we’ll live in a world without SUDC,” Allison said.

LaMae’s Bright Light 5K starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday July 22 at Lions Park in West Concord. Right now, Allison says there are about 125 signed up and they’ve raised just less than $5,000.

Half of the proceeds will go toward the SUDC Foundation and the other half will go to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up for the run/walk here.

