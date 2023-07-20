Stray storm chances this weekend; 90s return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most of SE MN and all of NE IA missed out on the rainfall Wednesday and our drought conditions continue to get worse.

Drought Montior (KTTC)

The latest drought monitor has almost all of Olmsted County in an “Extreme” drought. Severe drought conditions continue through Olmsted, Wabasha, Fillmore, Mower, Dodge, and Goodhue Counties. We don’t really have a lot of relief, in terms of rain chances, ahead either.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

We’ll see some stray chances of storms on Friday and Saturday afternoon. I don’t have high confidence in rainfall being widespread anytime soon.

Temp outlook (KTTC)

To make matters worse, we’re tracking a surge of warm temperatures for next week. I think we’re looking at the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this summer in the upper Midwest. Highs could reach the middle 90s for several days.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

