Stray storm chances this weekend; 90s return next week

Hottest temperatures of the year next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most of SE MN and all of NE IA missed out on the rainfall Wednesday and our drought conditions continue to get worse.

The latest drought monitor has almost all of Olmsted County in an “Extreme” drought. Severe drought conditions continue through Olmsted, Wabasha, Fillmore, Mower, Dodge, and Goodhue Counties. We don’t really have a lot of relief, in terms of rain chances, ahead either.

We’ll see some stray chances of storms on Friday and Saturday afternoon. I don’t have high confidence in rainfall being widespread anytime soon.

To make matters worse, we’re tracking a surge of warm temperatures for next week. I think we’re looking at the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this summer in the upper Midwest. Highs could reach the middle 90s for several days.

Nick

