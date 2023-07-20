Rural EMS continue to grapple with low volunteer rates and funding

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Like many small Ambulance Services across the country, Wabasha EMS say they are short quite a few volunteers.

“We are at that breaking point. We’re at crisis mode,” said Wabasha Ambulance Director Ryan Marking. “What are we going to do? This is not sustainable.”

Marking says one of the two Wabasha ambulances malfunctioned, and they are now using a replacement until the new one arrives. He says the new one will not arrive until at least 2025, and is going to cost the city over $300,000.

Volunteering and funding were the two of the biggest issues Marking says are hurting EMS across the nation, which is leading to major concerns on the services, especially in small communities, and their ability to make runs.

“It’s not even a fear at this point, it’s a reality,” said Wabasha EMT Sadie Keller. “45 percent of people leave EMS by the time they are 30.”

It’s these issues that have caused EMS in other communities to consolidate with neighboring towns, which means fewer ambulances and EMTs on call.

“If something does not change, that service could potentially not be there for other people to have,” Marking said.

