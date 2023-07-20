RTAAF golf tournament raises awareness about autism

RTAAF 20th Annual Golf Tournament
RTAAF 20th Annual Golf Tournament(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The RT (Reece Trahan) Autism Awareness Foundation (RTAAF) held its 20th annual golf tournament Thursday to raise awareness about autism.

According to its website, RTAAF is an organization dedicated to making people aware of Autism and the effects it has on individuals and their families.

KTTC’s own Kamie Roesler and Nick Jansen were on hand to participate in this special event that took place at Willow Creek Golf Course.

If you would like more info about RTAAF, you can visit their website here.

