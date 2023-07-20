Rochester couple starts cannabis business in preparation of legalization

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cannabis will be fully legal in Minnesota in a matter of days, after passing this past lawmaking session.

However, its estimated that dispensaries won’t be here until at least 2025, but that isn’t discouraging some from growing from home.

“We want to be the stop gap to fill and help people that are interested in consuming cannabis at their homes before dispensaries are open,” co-owner of Canna Cribs Peter Jada explained.

Jada and Tasha Smith recently opened Canna Cribs. Their business offers indoor growing tents, other supplies and regulation guidance. Currently, it is allowed to have four plants in flower and four can be in a vegetative state.

“If they want to grow more than that then there are different business licenses that you can get as well but as das home growing goes, eight is the limit,” Smith said.

Growing from home could offer some extra comfort as well. Jada explained how one of the greatest aspects of growing from home is the control over what goes into the plant.

“As far as nutrients, if you are in need of fertilizers or pesticides, you know what is going into it,” Jada said.

While all of this equipment may seem like a little much, cannabis can actually be grown in conjunction with other plants.

The duo reports inquiries are already rolling in for at-home growing kits with customers preparing for August 1.

Growing from home is also cost effective, one cannabis plant can produce around one pound, which could cost hundreds of dollars at a dispensary.

Canna Cribs hopes to open a store front in the coming months, but for now its operating online.

