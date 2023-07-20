President Biden approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration for spring flooding

Storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - After this year’s spring flooding in Minnesota President Joe Biden declared a major disaster occurred.

President Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

Officials say the funding is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Eligible Counties:

  • Aitkin
  • Big Stone
  • Carlton
  • Chippewa
  • Clay
  • Grant
  • Houston
  • Kittson
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Marshall
  • Morrison
  • Norman
  • Pine
  • Pope
  • Renville
  • Roseau
  • St. Louis
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Traverse
  • Wilkin
  • Prairie Island Indian Community

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing delayed until September

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to visit Winona Thursday
FILE - MN Gov. Tim Walz will be spending a day in the life with professionals across...
Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
Iowa State Capitol building
What to expect from Iowa’s special session
Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral