ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can catch Midwest Access at every Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. Thursdays Downtown started on June 15 this year and runs through August 10.

It is from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Midwest Access will be LIVE from 4-5 p.m. each Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.