Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to visit Winona Thursday

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be visiting Winona Thursday.

Flanagan will first visit a child care center at 10:30 a.m. in Winona to highlight investments made this legislative session to support the child care workforce.

She’ll also talk about lower child care costs and ensure that quality child care is available statewide.

Flanagan will tour two infrastructure projects at 12:30 p.m. that were funded this year in Downtown Winona and at Winona State University.

