“Littlest Thistle’s Kids Clubs” debuts this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Little Thistle Brewing is hosting its first “Littlest Thistle’s Kids Club” Saturday.

This month’s theme is summer fun.

There will be bubbles, chalk games and outdoor water activities.

Parents must be present and the bar will be open.

The fun on the patio starts at 11 a.m. and runs till noon.

