How to watch the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament championships

How to watch the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament championships
How to watch the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament championships(Platinum Papers / MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Iowa (KTTC) – It is the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament this week and you will be able to watch the championship games on your TV.

It will air on Heroes & Icons from 12-10 p.m. Friday, July 21. You can check the TV listings here to see the schedule.

Heroes & Icons airs on channel 10.3.

The tournament runs July 17-21, 2023 located in Carroll and Iowa City. Carroll hosted 2A and 1A games while Iowa City hosted 4A and 3A games.

You can keep updated with current scores here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing delayed until September

Latest News

Austin Junior Championships - Round 1
Austin Junior Championships - Round 1
Austin Junior Championships - Round 1
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Viking’s to bring back classic uniforms in Week One game
HIGHLIGHTS: 2023 Spring Creek National Class 450 and 250 Moto 1
HIGHLIGHTS: 2023 Spring Creek National Class 450 and 250 Moto 1