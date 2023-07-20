How to watch the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament championships

CARROLL, Iowa (KTTC) – It is the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament this week and you will be able to watch the championship games on your TV.

It will air on Heroes & Icons from 12-10 p.m. Friday, July 21. You can check the TV listings here to see the schedule.

Heroes & Icons airs on channel 10.3.

The tournament runs July 17-21, 2023 located in Carroll and Iowa City. Carroll hosted 2A and 1A games while Iowa City hosted 4A and 3A games.

You can keep updated with current scores here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.