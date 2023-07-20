Critical Careers: Training for the Trades

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The United States needs millions of workers to fill job vacancies in the trades. Older workers are retiring and there aren’t enough people filling the gaps for industries like construction, plumbers and pipefitters, truck drivers, and electricians.

So how do you fill these vital roles?

How about educating them yourself? That’s what many companies are now doing like All Craft. The company specializes in siding, windows, and roofing, and in June launched its All Craft University. Students train for eight weeks and get paid while doing it. The company wants to train students to the quality standards customers demand.

Other industries are also training workers. Local 6 Plumbers & Pipefitters offers an extensive paid apprenticeship program. Tonn Mechanical in Rochester also offers a paid HVAC apprenticeship program.

An instructor with All Craft University, David Diesslin, says, “It’s red hot right now. There are people with four-year college degrees and they won’t make half of what the people in the construction trades will make the first year on the job.’

Eric Gibson is a student. “No one cares more about your career than yourself,” he says. “You have to go out there and get it.”

