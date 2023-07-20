Breezy and mild today; Warmer temps, few showers this weekend
High temps will warm from the 70s to the 80s and 90s in the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool, dry air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that sparked thunderstorms in the northern part of our area last night. Expect bright sunshine with a fair amount of cumulus clouds in the area during the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, slightly cooler than the seasonal average. This will be the fourth time out of five days this week we’ve experienced temperatures that are cooler than average. A northwest breeze will gust beyond 20 miles per hour until the evening, drawing in the dry air from the northern Plains.
After a clear and tranquil night, our Friday will be bright and pleasant and a little unsettled. A weak disturbance will move into the area from the northwest, bringing a chance for a few spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. We’ll have partly sunny skies between those sparse showers and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with light northwest winds.
The outlook for the weekend looks similar. There will be chances for sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours with mostly sunny skies for the bulk of the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.
A shift in the weather pattern will allow a much warmer air mass to build northward into the region. Expect abundant sunshine each day next week with high temperatures in the upper 80 to low 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms late next Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.