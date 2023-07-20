3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Missing Elba man located safe
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Gavel (FILE)
Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing delayed until September

Latest News

Thursdays Downtown Rochester
Midwest Access is LIVE at Thursdays Downtown
Austin mother pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of two-month old son
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule
RTAAF 20th Annual Golf Tournament
RTAAF golf tournament raises awareness about autism