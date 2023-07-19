State of housing worsens post pandemic

State of housing worsens post pandemic.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of those experiencing homelessness in Olmsted County is worsening every day. In May, The Landing MN, a homeless shelter, saw 94 individuals a day. In the month of July, it is seeing 116 a day.

In October of 2021 the eviction moratorium from the pandemic ended, and since then there has been a tsunami of evictions.

Karen Fairbairn Nath provides legal advice and representation to low-income residents, she reports between 15 and 20 evictions a week in Olmsted County.

“We are not seeing any decrease in Olmsted County in the number of evictions filed,” Fairbairn Nath said.

Fairbairn Nath explained how evictions go on someone’s permanent record, further spiraling the challenges of obtaining housing.

“We need more affordable housing in this community, we need more housing for families that is affordable, and we need more help from the community,” Fairbairn Nath said.

To help from the community, it first needs to understand the issue at hand.

“There’s a lot of people out there that want to say distasteful things about homelessness about housing and we just need to educate them,” co-founder of The Landing MN Dan Fifield explained.

Fifield said housing insecurity has risen drastically in the last six months.

“There is all sorts of things that are going on in the community that need to be addressed and need to be looked at in a much more thorough light,” Fifield said.

Director of social services, Alex Hurlebaus, at The Landing MN says the community needs to examine if housing suits individuals in the community.

“Sincerely make no mistake- the individuals experiencing homelessness in this community are our community members, brothers, sisters and neighbors,” Hurlebaus exclaimed.

Other questions brought up at the forum include how those experiencing homelessness can get jobs or how others can help.

